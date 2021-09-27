Social Democrats Declare Victory in Germany's Historic Election
The Social Democrats (SPD) party is described as center-left and now holds 206 parliamentary seats.

The SPD defeated outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

Merkel has led Germany for nearly 16 years.

Her tenure as Chancellor could end up being the longest of any post-War German leader.

The leader of the SPD party, Olaf Scholz, declared that his party's win means they have been handed a mandate to form a new government.

Scholz has indicated his intention to form a coalition of the Green and Liberal parties.

The Green party won a historic 15 percent of the vote.

The leader of Angela Merkel's conservative party disputes his rival's victory declaration ... .

... signaling a battle ahead for the SPD to solidify its narrow win.

The CDU won 196 parliamentary seats.

Merkel will remain chancellor until the coalition is formed.

A three party coalition government is a first for Germany.

While Germany's far-right party performed poorly in the election, it appears to hold the most sway of any party in the country's eastern states with nationalist leanings