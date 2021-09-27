Social Democrats Declare Victory, in Germany's Historic Election.
The Social Democrats (SPD) party is described as center-left and now holds 206 parliamentary seats.
The SPD defeated outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel's party, the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
Merkel has led Germany for nearly 16 years.
.
Her tenure as Chancellor could end up being the longest of any post-War German leader.
The leader of the SPD party, Olaf Scholz, declared that his party's win means they have been handed a mandate to form a new government.
Scholz has indicated his intention to form a coalition of the Green and Liberal parties.
The Green party won a historic 15 percent of the vote.
The leader of Angela Merkel's conservative party disputes his rival's victory declaration ... .
... signaling a battle ahead for the SPD to solidify its narrow win.
The CDU won 196 parliamentary seats.
Merkel will remain chancellor until the coalition is formed.
Regardless of which top party — either the SPD or the CDU — is able to negotiate a successful coalition, .
A three party coalition government is a first for Germany.
While Germany's far-right party performed poorly in the election, it appears to hold the most sway of any party in the country's eastern states with nationalist leanings