Facebook Puts Instagram for Kids on Hold After Criticism

On Sept.

27, the social media giant announced it's pausing work on the kids' version of the app, which is intended for children ages 10 to 12.

While we believe building ‘Instagram Kids’ is the right thing to do, Instagram, and its parent company, Facebook, will re-evaluate the project at a later date.

, Instagram, via statement.

In the interim Instagram will continue to focus on teen safety and expanding parental supervision features for teens, Instagram, via statement.

The announcement comes after reports recently revealed that Facebook discovered Instagram is harmful to teenagers, especially teenage girls.

According to internal Facebook data, 13% of British users and 6% of American users traced suicidal thoughts back to Instagram.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri defended the idea behind 'Instagram Kids' in a blog post.

Critics of ‘Instagram Kids’ will see this as an acknowledgment that the project is a bad idea.

That’s not the case.

, Instagram, via statement.

The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today, Instagram, via statement.

Parental controls for teen accounts will also be expanded