3 rules for better work-life balance | Ashley Whillans

Have you answered a work email during an important family event?

Or taken a call from your boss while on vacation?

According to behavioral scientist and Harvard Business School professor Ashley Whillans, "always-on" work culture is not only ruining our personal well-being -- but our work, as well.

She shares which bad habits are stopping us from getting what we need out of our free time and three practical steps for setting boundaries that stick.