Supermarket boss welcomes temporary visas for HGV drivers

The chief executive of Aldi has praised the government's plans to offer temporary visas to foreign HGV drivers to help ensure supermarket shelves stay stocked in the run up to Christmas.

Giles Hurley said: "We welcome the government's latest announcement on handing out temporary visas.

I think that anything that can support the supply base and the wider industry during this time is a good thing." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn