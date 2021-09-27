Daily Dividend Report: AVB,BCO,TTEC,ARR,HLIO

The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable October 15, 2021 to all Common Stockholders of Record as of October 4, 2021.

AvalonBay Communities announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock for the third quarter of 2021.

AvalonBay Communities announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock for the third quarter of 2021.

The Common Stock dividend is $1.59 per share and is payable October 15, 2021 to all Common Stockholders of Record as of October 4, 2021.

The board of directors of Brink's today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share on the company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 8, 2021.

TTEC Holdings, one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, announced that on September 22, 2021 its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.47 per common share to be paid on October 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of October 8, 2021.

This semi-annual dividend represents a 9.3 percent increase over the dividend paid in April 2021 and 17.5 percent increase over the dividend paid in October 2020.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, today announced guidance on the October 2021 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock, which maintains the current monthly dividend rate of $0.10 per Common share.

The dividend is payable on October 28, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.

Helios Technologies a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share.

Helios Technologies has declared consecutive quarterly dividends to its stockholders beginning with the first quarter 1997.

The dividend will be payable on October 20, 2021 to stockholders of record as of October 5, 2021.

Helios Technologies has approximately 32.4 million shares of common stock outstanding.