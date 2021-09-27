Broadway Returns With the 2019-2020 Tony Awards

On September 26, the 74th Tony Awards were presented after a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event honored productions from the 2019-2020 Broadway season.

Here are some of the year's biggest awards:.

Best Musical, "Moulin Rouge: The Musical" *WINNER.

Best Play, "The Inheritance" *WINNER.

Best Revival of a Play, "A Soldier's Play" *WINNER.

Best Book of a Musical, Diablo Cody *WINNER.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play, Andrew Burnap, "The Inheritance" *WINNER.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play, Mary-Louise Parker, "The Sound Inside" *WINNER.

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play, David Alan Grier, "A Soldier's Play" *WINNER.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play, Lois Smith, "The Inheritance" *WINNER.

Best Direction of a Play, Stephen Daldry, "The Inheritance" *WINNER