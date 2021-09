Met Police confirm arrest in Sabina Nessa murder case

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick has confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering schoolteacher Sabina Nessa.

Britain's most senior police officer also said her force had been "working tirelessly" on the case and remains "very focused" on tackling women's safety.

Report by Buseld.

