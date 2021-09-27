R. Kelly is found guilty in sexual misconduct trial

R&B singer R.
Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been convicted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges by a federal jury in Brooklyn, New York.
