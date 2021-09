Chilly night, warming up

REPEATED AFTERSHOCKS RATTLED THEAREA, ADDING TO THE DAMAGE.CHRIS: HAPPY MONDAY TO YOU.WHAT A BEAUTY OF A DAY WE HAVERIGHT HE,ER JUST CONTINUING THESTREAK OF VERY NICE WEATHER ANDREALLY, YOUON W'T FIND A DROP OFRAIN FOR QUITE.SO TIME.IT'S TYPICAL FOR TSHI TIMOFETHE YEAR AND WITH THE DRY AIR INPLACE, WE DO HAVE BIG EXTREMESFROM THE MORNING TO THE NIGHT.WE'LL HAVE THOSE WARMUPS ANDTHEN COOLING BACK DOWN.IT'S 81 DEGREES IN DOWNTNOWGREENVILLE.80 IN ANDERSON.OVER LAKE HARTWELL.81N IPA SRTANBURG AND ASHEVILLECHECKING IN WITH A BEAUTY OF ADAVE.LOOK AT THAT BEAUTIFUL S.KYHARDLY A CLOUD IN THE SKY.IN FACT, WE'VE GOT THE SOUTHWESTWINDS BRINGING IN SOME WARMERAIR FOR US, AND IT'S PRETTYTOASTY OUT.WE'RE AT 80 IN ABBEVILLE ANDGREENWOOD.81 IN LAURENS.LOW TO MID 80'S IN NORTHEASTGEORA.GIOVERNIGHT HOURS, ANOTHER CRISPCOMFORTABLE START TO THE DAY.A FEW UPPER 40'S PEPPERED INACROSS THE MOUNTAINS.WE'LL BE IN THE LOW TO MID 50'SACROSS MANYOM CMUNITIES OF THEUPSTATE TOMORROW MORNING.THERE WILL BE PARTLY CLOUDYSKIES TOMORROW.BUT REALLY, IT'S GOING TOE B AVERY NICE DAY, JUST A BITWARMER.ABOUT 5 OR SO DEGREES WARMERTHAN WE HAD TODAY AS WE SOARINTO THE LOW TO MID 80'S.GETTING CSELO TO 90 BY LATEWEEK.IN SPARTANBURG, WE'LL TOP OUT INTHE MID 8S0' TOMORROW WITHPLENTY OF SUNSHINE.IN THE ANDERSON AREA, STARTINGOFF IN THE LOW 60'S, WARMING UPTO THE MID 80'S AND ASHEVILLEAND HENDERSONVILLE WILL STARTOFF COMFORTABLE AT THE LOW 50'S,WARMING UP CLOSE TO THE80-DEGREE MARK AROUND THAT'SWHERE YOU'LL SIT INHENDERSONVILLE.81 IN ASHEVILLE.85OR F PICKENS, 86 IN ANDERSON.A TOASTY DAY AND THAT BUILDSEACH DAY.TROPICS, PEAK OF THE SEASONRIGHT NOWWE, AV HE HURRICANESAM, A MAJOR CAT 3, THIS STORMSITTING ACROSS THE CENTRALLAATNTIC.IT IS A MONSTER OF A TOM.THANKFULLY, IT IS NOT IMPACTINGLAND RIGHT NOW AND AS WE TRACKIT OVER THE NEXT SEVERAL DAYS,IT WILL MOVE TOWARD THEWEST-NORTHWEST AND JUST EAST OFBERMUDA, WHICH PUTS THE WORST OFTHAT WELL EAST OF BERMUDA S,OWE'LL WATCH IT CLOSELY FOR THEM,BUT IT'S NO THREAT TO THE UNITEDSTATES.WEAVE H A COUPLE OF WAVES BACKHERE OFF THE COAST OF AFRICATHAT WILL NEED TO BE WATCHED.PLENTY OF TIME TO WATCH THOSE.BUT WITH THE UPPER LEVELPATTERNS RIGHT NOW, I DO THINKMOST OF THAT ACTIVITY WILL STAYIN THE CENTRAL ATLANTIC AS WELLWITH NO THREAT TO THE UNITEDSTATES.WE ARE GOING TO BE HTIEANG UPHERE AT HOME THOUGH.WE STAY WARM IN THE 80'S PRETTYMUCH ALL WEEK, WITH A LITTLE DIPHERE AND THERE, BUT OVERALL,PATTERN GOING THROUGHOUT THENEXT 10 DAYS IS FORABOVE-AVERAGE TEMPERATURES ANDDRIER THAN AVERAGEPRECIPITATN.IOSO THE FOUR-DAY LOOKS LIKE THIS.82 DEGREES TOMORROW.86 ON WEDNESDAY.AND LOOATK THIS, BY THURSDAY,WE'RE AT 88 DEGREES.WE DO START TO HEAD BACK THEOTHER WAYS AE W GO INTO FRIDAY,INTO SATURDAY.WE'RE BACK TO THE LOWER 80'S BYTH.ENWITH PARTLY CLOUDY SKIES.A BEAUTIFUL WEEKEND ON THE WAY.A BIT WARMER THAN WE SHOULD BETHIS TIME OF THE YEAR, AFTERNOONTHUNDERSTORM CAN'T BE RULED OUTWITH BETTER MOISTURE ROLLING OURWAY NEXT WEEK.WESTERN CAROLINA, SAME STORY,YO