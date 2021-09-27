Mom warns parents to 'overreact' if their kids go missing in public

A mom is warning parents to "overreact" if they lose sight of their kids in public.TikTok user Courtney (@tayandthetwins)shared her cautionary video online."I personally know a mom who thought her [mother-in-law] was watching her 2-year-old in a store ... and they lost her,” she wrote."The mom immediately ... made the employees shut down the mall," Courtney goes on to say."They did find her daughter in another store.

The employee said, 'She came in ... with a man who I thought was her dad,’” she wrote.“The man was not her dad.

He was trying to take her," Courtney concludes.Thousands of TikTokers came forward to react to Courtney's cautionary tale