TikTok users are attempting a challenge from Netflix show 'Squid Game'

TikTokers are replicating a challenge from Netflix's Squid Game.

But don't worry this one is actually safe to try at home.The South Korean drama Squid Game has dominated Netflix's no.

1 spot since its debut in September.In one episode of the show, the characters must play a game where each person chooses a shape: a star, umbrella, triangle or circle.They each receive a crispy, thin cookie with the shape outlined on it.To win the challenge they must perfectly carve out the shape using only a sewing needle.The show's protagonist, Lee Jung-jae, solves the challenge by dissolving the excess cookie by licking it as shown in TikToker @loeyyanss' clip of the scene.Korean TikTokers quickly identified the cookie in the show as Dalgona candy or Bbopgi.It's a toffee-like treat made of sugar and baking soda.

Just like on the Netflix series, it has an image stamped in.Inspired by the television show, users on TikTok are learning how to make the classic Korean dessert and playing the game.TikToker @franziee_v shared her recipe on how to make the snack.Ingredients: 1 tablespoon sugar, Pinch of baking soda, .1.

She held the sugar over low heat and stirred it until it became a liquid.

.2.

Then she mixed in a pinch of baking soda.

.3.

She poured the mixture onto a sheet of parchment paper and let it set for 20 seconds.4.

Lastly, she gently pressed the cookie with a cookie cutter to stamp in the shape.