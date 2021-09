MS National Guard and Ida

HOSPITAL WITH MINOR BURNS.SMOKE COULD BE SEEN FORMILES FOR MILES.MEMBERS OF THEMISSISSIPPI NATIONALGUARD ARE ON THEIR WAYHOME...OVER THE NEXT WEEK, ABOUT250 MEMBERS OF THE NATIONALGUARD WILL RETURN TOMISSISSIPPI AFTER HELPINGWITH CLEAN-UP AND RECOVERYEFFORTS IN LOUISIANAFOLLOWING HURRICANEIDA...THE MISSISSIPPINATIONAL GUARD SAYS THESERVICE MEN AND WOMEN WILLBE RETURNING IN MILITARYCONVOYS...THEY ASK THAT CITIZENSSAFELY SHARE THE ROADWAYSWITH THOSE MILITARYVEHICLES...MILITARY CONVOYS T