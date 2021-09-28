Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Arti Singh's Survival Task In Bigg Boss 15 Jungle | Big Fight

Bigg Boss 15 is about to start with the Jungle Safari theme, and here we bring you a glimpse of the show where Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee compete with each other.
Bigg Boss 15 is about to start with the Jungle Safari theme, and here we bring you a glimpse of the show where Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee compete with each other.
At the Jungle Safari of Bigg Boss 15, Arti Singh and Devoleena Bhattacharjee join the journalists. Where bigg boss gives them a fun..
During the task at Bigg Boss 15 Jungle Safari, Devoleena Bhattacharjee wins and Arti Singh losses. She was given a punishment for..