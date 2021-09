0928 MULLEN DOESN'T KNOW ROBINSON

GAVE MARK STOOPSHISPROPS....BUILDINGUK INTO A PHYSICALTEAM...WHILEACKNOWLEDGINGTHE CATS NEW-LOOKOFFENSE WITH THEPLAY-ACTION PASS.UNFORTUNALYTE, HEWASN'T VERYFAMILIAR WITH WHOWAN'DALE ROBINSONWAS AND WHAT HE'SMEANT TOKENTUCKY'SOFFENSE THISSEASON....REPORTER - "WANDALEROBINSON,PHYSICALLY, WHATHISE DOING FORTHEM?"DAN MLEULN -"WHICH ONE?

WHATNUMBER?REPORTER - " OHGOD, YOU GOT MEON THE SPOT."MULLE- N "I KNOWNUMBERS, YOUKNOW WHAT I'MSAYING."REPORTER - "HE'SNUMBER ONE."MULLEN - "IGOTCHA, YEAHYEAH."OKAY....WELL SINCEMULLEN KNOWSNUMBE, RSHOW'BOUT 402?THAT'S HOW MANYRECEIVING YARDSWAN'DALE ROBINSONHAS....LEADG INTHES-E-C THROUGHFOUR GAMES SO FARTHIS SEASON....THAT'S 170 MOREYARDS THAN THEGATORS BESTWIDEOUT...JACOBCOPELAND...ROBINSON ALSO HAS25RECEPTIONS....THAT'S SEVEN MORE THANFLORIDA'S TOP TWOTARGETS COMBINED.MULLEN BETT ERREAD UP ONROBINSON BEFORESATURDAY....EASYBULLETIN-BOARDMATERIAL FORKENTUCKY!