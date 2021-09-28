SKODA FABIA RALLY 2 EVO Preview

Inconspicuously, but irresistibly he rose among the elite of Czech rally drivers.

Former karter Dominik Stříteský is currently competing only his debut season in the Czech Championship at the wheel of a ŠKODA FABIA Rally2 evo – but already he regularly fights for podium positions.

After participating in a round of the FIA European Rally Championship in July, the next milestone in the 21-years-old’s career lies ahead.

Stříteský and co-driver Jiří Hovorka will compete in the eleventh round of the FIA World Rally Championship, the RallyRACC Catalunya – Costa Daurada (14-17 October 2021).

Their ŠKODA FABIA Rally2 evo will be fielded by Team Toksport WRT.