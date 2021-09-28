All-new Renault Megane E-TECH Electric Design Preview

The all-new Mégane E-TECH Electric is a new comer in the EV world.

As such, it is part of an ecosystem where the vehicle represents a hardware platform housing state-of-the-art software and optimized connectivity to deliver new experiences.

Thanks to the new CMF-EV platform, Mégane E-TECH Electric offers great roominess on the inside and dynamism on the road with its direct yet precise steering.

Much like a smartphone, the All-new Mégane E-TECH Electric merges seamlessly into the digital ecosystem of its user.

It is a high-tech vehicle always ready to serve, thanks to its new OpenR display and its new OpenR Link multimedia system, developed with Google and based on Android Automotive OS, comes with Google Assistant, Google Maps and Google Play built-in for a helpful, personalized and seamless driving experience.