Lotus reveals pioneering ‘Blueprint’ for next generation of electric sports cars

Just weeks after Lotus confirmed it will be launching a new family of EV performance cars, it has given a world premiere to the innovative new lightweight chassis technology that will underpin the electric sports car in the range.

The new structure has been developed through Project LEVA (Lightweight Electric Vehicle Architecture), announced last October by Lotus.

Project LEVA is a research programme that's accelerating the development of all-new lightweight structures for next-generation battery electric vehicles.

Today Lotus can reveal it's this structure developed through Project LEVA which will be integrated into the company's new architecture for electric sports cars.

Thanks to the innovation of Lotus and the Project LEVA partners, the rear subframe is 37% lighter than it is on the Lotus Emira V6.

It means Lotus now has the 'blueprint' for the next generation of electric sports cars, for future Lotus products and for the Lotus Engineering consultancy to commercialise.