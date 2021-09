Bhagat Singh & friends loved playing pranks | Little known facts about Bhagat Singh | Oneindia News

The iconic youth leader Bhagat Singh who was executed by the British in 1931 was born on 28th September in 1907.

In the short span of his life, he influenced generatiosn to come.

We know the fiery young man for his struggle and relentless pursuit of freedom for India but here are some little known facts about the revolutionary that give you an insight into his personality beyond the larger than life figure that he is.

