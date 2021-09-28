Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani to join Congress today | CPI and Gujarat leader | Oneindia News

Today, Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani are set to join the Congress.
Posters welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar to the party were put up outside the Congress office in Delhi this morning.
#KanhaiyaKumar #JigneshMevani #Congress
Today, Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani are set to join the Congress.
Posters welcoming Kanhaiya Kumar to the party were put up outside the Congress office in Delhi this morning.
#KanhaiyaKumar #JigneshMevani #Congress
According to an NDTV report, Congress party sources have said that former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and independent Gujarat MLA..