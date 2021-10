Cyclone Gulab: IMD predicts heavy rain in Telangana and 5 other states | Oneindia News

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain falls in 5 states of India due to Cyclone Gulab.

Heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places is also likely over Karnataka, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat.

#CycloneGulab #IMD #CycloneGulabPredictions