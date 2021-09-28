Drivers clash as petrol station queues grow

Tensions rise at a Texaco garage in Greenwich, London as drivers rush to stock up on fuel amid shortage fears.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Tensions rise at a Texaco garage in Greenwich, London as drivers rush to stock up on fuel amid shortage fears.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The country is facing a shortage of qualified HGV drivers which has been caused by a number of factors
Plenty of places remain drained by drivers