I'm Only 3ft Tall - Will My 6ft Blind Date Mind? | DATING DIFFERENT

JONNA ROSS is a 31-year-old singleton currently living in Kingsburg, California, who was born with a rare form of dwarfism.

Jonna told Truly: “I’m only 3 feet and typically (people with) other types of dwarfism are a lot taller than me.

I look average size, just smooshed together!” High school was the hardest for Jonna as kids were having crushes but no-one wanted to date a ‘little person’.

“Dating with dwarfism is very different.

Dating someone that has something physically different about them, you’re learning to understand and there’s a lot of questions to be asked!” Jonna has never been on a blind date and doesn’t have many expectations.

“The only expectation I have is that he’s nice and that it goes well!

As I get older I realize that if someone that's genuine and honest and loyal is like a huge checklist!” Jonna told Truly: “I'm pretty excited!

This is my first blind date ever.

Which is crazy.

I'm not as nervous as I thought I was going to be.

Probably mainly because there's no sense of, you know, I don't know what he looks like, I don't even know his name.

Same with him!

I'm curious as to how he's going to react and I deserve to be treated like the Queen that I am!” Will Jonna's blind date - 6ft 1'' Brian - be the guy of her dreams?

Follow Jonna Ross on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilmissross7/ Follow Brian Cade on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/briancade1/