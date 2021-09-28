Simone Biles Shares Hardships of Tumultuous 7 Years

Simone Biles, Shares Hardships of, Tumultuous 7 Years.

According to CNN, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles says she, "should have quit way before Tokyo.".

According to CNN, four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles says she, "should have quit way before Tokyo.".

One of the greatest gymnasts of all-time, the 24-year-old endured mental health battles and the unexpected loss of a family member during the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

One of the greatest gymnasts of all-time, the 24-year-old endured mental health battles and the unexpected loss of a family member during the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

At the same time, she was preparing to testify at a Senate hearing regarding the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

At the same time, she was preparing to testify at a Senate hearing regarding the sex abuse investigation of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

At the Tokyo games, Biles withdrew from the women's team final citing her mental health but returned to win bronze on the balance beam.

At the Tokyo games, Biles withdrew from the women's team final citing her mental health but returned to win bronze on the balance beam.

I should have quit way before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years.

It was too much.

But I was not going to let him take something I've worked for since I was six years old, Simone Biles, via 'New York' magazine.

I should have quit way before Tokyo, when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years.

It was too much.

But I was not going to let him take something I've worked for since I was six years old, Simone Biles, via 'New York' magazine.

I wasn't going to let him take that joy away from me.

So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me, Simone Biles, via 'New York' magazine.

I wasn't going to let him take that joy away from me.

So I pushed past that for as long as my mind and my body would let me, Simone Biles, via 'New York' magazine.

Biles testified alongside McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the FBI's mishandling of sexual abuse claims against Nassar.

Biles testified alongside McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols before the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding the FBI's mishandling of sexual abuse claims against Nassar.

Her emotional testimony saw Biles blame, "an entire system that enabled and perpetuated his abuse.".

Her emotional testimony saw Biles blame, "an entire system that enabled and perpetuated his abuse.".

Biles is now out on her highly anticipated Gold Over America Tour.

The tour has Biles leading an all-star team of athletes across 35 US cities to celebrate female sport and inspire a new generation of gymnasts.

The tour has Biles leading an all-star team of athletes across 35 US cities to celebrate female sport and inspire a new generation of gymnasts.

I love the sport of gymnastics and wanted to help create a show that celebrates the pure joy of performing, Simone Biles, via the Gold Over America Tour website