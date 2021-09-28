Berlin Universities Are Switching To Mostly Vegan Menus

Berlin’s university canteens are drastically dropping their meat options for students in an effort to become more climate-friendly.

In October, their menus will become 68% vegan, 28% vegetarian, 2% fish-based, and 2% meat-based.

Only one meat option will be available 4 days of the week at the 34 canteens and cafes that support 4 different universities.

According to The Guardian, this change is coming from the demand of students.

A survey in 2019 found that 33% of Berlin’s students were vegetarian, while a further 13.5% ate vegan diets.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, changing diets could drastically reduce carbon footprints — livestock production creates approx 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization.