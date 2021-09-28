Berlin Universities Are Switching To Mostly Vegan Menus
Berlin Universities Are Switching To Mostly Vegan Menus

Berlin’s university canteens are drastically dropping their meat options for students in an effort to become more climate-friendly.

In October, their menus will become 68% vegan, 28% vegetarian, 2% fish-based, and 2% meat-based.

Only one meat option will be available 4 days of the week at the 34 canteens and cafes that support 4 different universities.

According to The Guardian, this change is coming from the demand of students.

A survey in 2019 found that 33% of Berlin’s students were vegetarian, while a further 13.5% ate vegan diets.

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, changing diets could drastically reduce carbon footprints — livestock production creates approx 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization.