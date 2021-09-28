PM: ‘Drivers should go about their business as normal’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks about the fuel supply crisis, saying that the situation is starting to stabilise.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks about the fuel supply crisis, saying that the situation is starting to stabilise.
Report by Burnsla.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Panic-buying motorists run pumps dry across the UK, but leading suppliers anticipate quick return to normality
The UK's..