Daily Dividend Report: AXP,BKU,GIS,HRL,FBHS

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per common share.

The Board of Directors of American Express has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on November 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 8, 2021.

The dividend will be payable on October 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 14, 2021.

The General Mills Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend at the prevailing rate of $0.51 per share, payable November 1, 2021, to shareholders of record as of October 8, 2021.

General Mills and its predecessor company have paid dividends without interruption for 123 years.

Hormel Foods, a global branded food company, announced today that its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 24.50 cents a share on September 27, 2021, will be paid November 15, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 18, 2021.

The November 15 payment will be the 373rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, an industry-leading home and security products company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share.

The dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 26, 2021.