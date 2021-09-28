Cynthia Erivo On Playing The Blue Fairy In Disney’s ‘Pinocchio’ Remake

Cynthia Erivo talks to ET Canada’s Sangita Patel about her exciting upcoming projects.
The Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner is currently working on a new album, as well as joining the remake of the beloved Disney film "Pinocchio".
Grammy, Tony and Emmy Winner, Cynthia Erivo, is 'excited' and 'nervous' about the release of "Ch. 1 Vs. 1," her debut album of..