Amazon customers capture Ring camera footage of driver's 'crazy' delivery mishap
An Amazon customer is going viral after sharing how a package accidentally ended up on his roof.The “crazy” mishap captured on a doorbell camera is just the latest Amazon delivery saga to spread widely on TikTok.This latest video comes courtesy of a TikToker named Casey McPerry (@caseymcperry).McPerry’s video begins with a message from his Amazon driver, who explains the unfortunate way he messed up the delivery.After trying to swat away what looks like a bug, the driver loses his grip on one of the parcels — and sends it flying into the air.McPerry praised the driver for trying his best to salvage the delivery