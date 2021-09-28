A video game based on real-life influencers left the internet baffled

A TikTok collective has gone virtual with a video game featuring animated versions of its most popular influencers.Sway Stories is a narrative choice-based game.

Developed by Playco, gamers play as a girl invited to a Sway House party.The girl then gets to meet Josh Richards and Griffin Johnson and engage in challenges.

But not all TikTokers are excited about the project.Sway Stories was created by Playco.

The animation style and gameplay are similar to the game Kim Kardashian Hollywood. Only one episode of Sway Stories has been released. The TikTokers claim they will drop the second episode when they get 50,000 followers on the Sway Stories account which currently sits at over 18,000. YouTuber Kurtis Conner has over 3.36 million followers and dubbed Sway Stories a "disaster". In the video, he wondered why only Richards and Johnson were featured in the game and concluded that Sway House had actually disbanded. "They have to pretend the Sway House still exists for a brand deal.

That's so absurd," Conner speculated. Who knows what the future holds for Sway Stories, which still isn't as popular as the influencers it was modeled after.