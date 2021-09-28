There are 3 possible meanings for 'DNF' — here's how to decode the abbreviation

The next time you see "DNF" on your TikTok feed, you'll actually know what it means.The term "DNF" has multiple meanings on TikTok depending on the context.One meaning is DreamNotFound, a combination of two popular Minecraft YouTubers known as Dream and GeorgeNotFound.The hashtag #dreamnotfound has 1.6 billion views on TikTok while #dnf has 3 billion.Another definition of "DNF" is "did not fish" .This usually refers to athletes who fail to complete a competition, according to Urban Dictionary.The third meaning, according to Urban Dictionary, stands for "Dinner N F***" a slightly more crass way of saying "Netflix and chill"