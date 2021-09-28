Little boy refuses to remove mask for picture day because he 'always listens to Mommy'

An endearingly obedient little boy refused to remove his face mask for picture day — and now, his unique school photo and his mom's hilarious reaction are going viral!.Mom Nicole Peoples gained thousands upon thousands of comments, likes, and shares when she posted her son Mason's eye-catching school photo online.Nicole recounted the story in her now-viral Facebook post:"Photographer: OK, take your mask off"."Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I'm eating and far away from everybody"."Photographer: I'm sure it's OK to take it off for your pictures"."Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on"."Photographer: Are you sure you don't want to take it off for 2 seconds?"."Mason: No thank you, I always listen to my mom!"."Photographer: OK, say cheese!".Mason and Nicole's story made headlines around the world, and people were quick to applaud the little boy's sweet obedience — and his mom and dad's parenting skills!."Thank you again for your kind words and support showing him that following directions can make a BIG difference"