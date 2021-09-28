Son hilariously Photoshops family picture his dad hated for 30 years

A son came up with the "best gift idea" he'd ever had and the result was hilarious.TikToker Kyle Scheele has over 2.1 million followers.The motivational speaker and author scored his first major viral hit when he shared a Christmas gift he got for his dad in 2020.Scheele's father always hated a family photo that hung in the house.

For 30 years, the image seemed to haunt him."My dad hates this picture so much because for no discernible reason the photographer only made my dad tilt his head," Scheele said.Scheele came up with an idea to right the wrong his father experienced.He Photoshopped the picture so that his father's head was straight — but every other family member's head was titled.Both parents could not stop laughing at the funny photo and were also moved to tears."This is the best freaking thing ever," a user commented