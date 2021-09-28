Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

How to make coquito, a creamy coconut rum drink from Puerto Rico

Move over eggnog, coquito is about to become the new seasonal drink.

Coquito is often described as "Puerto Rican eggnog." In Spanish "coquito" means "little coconut".The traditional Christmas drink is a sweet, creamy, coconut cocktail with rum.Home chef Desiree Lopez shares recipes for classic Puerto Rican dishes on TikTok.

She posted her recipe for coquito and it's actually super easy to make.1.

Place all of the ingredients in a blender.

While she used a mixer, she said she doesn't recommend this method.2.

Blend the ingredients until smooth.3.

Serve over ice, top with whipped cream and garnish with cinnamon sticks.