The Good Doctor S05E02 Piece of Cake

The Good Doctor 5x02 "Piece of Cake" Season 5 Episode 2 Promo Trailer HD - Dr. Shaun Murphy and the team race to save a pregnant woman’s baby and find her current situation as a convicted felon complicates it even more than they realize.

Meanwhile, the hospital takes on some unexpected changes that the staff are not prepared for on “The Good Doctor,” Monday, October 4th on ABC.

Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.