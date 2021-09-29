LICORICE PIZZA Movie

LICORICE PIZZA Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: LICORICE PIZZA is the story of Alana Kane (Alana Haim) and Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) growing up, running around, and falling in love in the San Fernando Valley, 1973.

Written and Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the film tracks the treacherous navigation of first love.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson starring Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, Benny Safdie, Maya Rudolph, Skyler Gisondo, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Destry Allyn Spielberg, Joseph Cross, Nate Mann release date November 26, 2021 (in select theaters), December 25, 2021 (expands wide)