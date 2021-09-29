The Girl In The Woods Season 1

The Girl In The Woods Season 1 Trailer HD - Synopsis: Set in the Pacific Northwest, The Girl In The Woods follows Carrie’s escape from her mysterious, cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door within the woods.

Starring Stefanie Scott (Carrie), Misha Osherovich (Nolan), Sofia Bryant (Tasha), Will Yun Lee (Arthur Dean), Kylie Liya Page (Sara), Reed Diamond (Hosea) and Leonard Roberts (Khalil).

Directed by Krysten Ritter (“Jessica Jones”) and Jacob Chase (“Come Play”).

The Girl In The Woods is produced by Crypt TV.