German Election : Coalition talks expected to last weeks | Public Opinion | Oneindia News

There could be months of political uncertainty ahead for Germany as the parties begin horsetrading in coalition talks.

We've been asking people here in Berlin what they make of the election result.

With the winning SDP garnering just 25.9 per cent of the vote from 299 constituencies – compared to the Union bloc's 24.1 per cent – Germany, for the moment, finds itself entrenched in a period of political uncertainty.

With no clear mandate emerging, the SPD's Scholz expressed hope that a coalition could be formed before the Chancellor's customary speech in Christmas #Citizen #Vote #DWVideo