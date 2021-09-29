Top 10 Darkest Real Life Wrestling Stories

For this list, we’ll be ranking the real-life tragedies behind the world of pro wrestling, the stories often covered in shows such as “The Dark Side of the Ring.”

These sad wrestling tales will shock you.

For this list, we’ll be ranking the real-life tragedies behind the world of pro wrestling, the stories often covered in shows such as “The Dark Side of the Ring.” Our countdown includes Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Owen Hart, Nick Gage, and more!