Arati Saha became the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel | Sept 29 | Oneindia News

Arati Saha was an Indian swimmer who became the first Asian woman to swim across the English Channel in 1959; On this day in 1988, NASA's Space Shuttle Discovery was launched from the Kennedy Space Center on its 26th mission; Two large earthquakes struck midway between Oceanian country Samoa and American Samoa which is a U.S. territory.

