'There’s no going back now' Ravens fan pledges to get tattoo after every win this season

ALSO, YOU SEE THE GOALPOST THERE WHICH OF COURSE ISHONORING JUSTIN TUERCKRECORD BREAKING FIELD GO.ALWMAR-2 NEWS RAY STRICKLANDTALKED TO THE SUPERFAN, WHOACTUALLY PLANS TO GET A TATTOOAFTER EVERY RAVENS WITHISSEASON.Yes thatis clearly a die hard Ravensfan.

But hesports fan in genera!

He lovest oherioles and even gotengaged at Camden Yards...buthis latest proposal will havehim married to the veraforever.

Nic Cullison, Ransvefan 47“I was like if theywin, Ion me.

And sure enou tghheywon” With no hesitation, NicCullison stuck to shiword.After the Ravens finallybeat the Chiefs, he got thistattoo on his leg of thealinscore.

5:43 :“Theregoing back now.

You ca”Cullison plans to get a tatotoafter every Ravens win - TSHISEASON.So, you can only guewhat his second tattoo was.Agoal post honoring JustinTuckeryard field goal.If he had anysecond thoughts, they all wtenaway at that very moment.

1:23“as soon as tuckerit h that 66yarder, I was like yup.

Iin.

” Cullisons iin the military anisdcurrently stationed inOklahoma BuhetBaltimore area and loves itsports teams He evenot gengaged at Camden YardsHiswife, Naomi is in full supportof him gettinghe ttattoos&actually eshARTIST, doing them.

473:“First question, I get is whatdid your wife had to say aboutthis, shenot doing it behind herback.4:21“That clearly meansthat shloe ves you man.Exactly.

You are 100 percentright.

(Cover this part) Somepeople wi nllot be ok withthis.

We are going out on alimb here literally Thetattoos are also tccahing theattention of some Ravensplayers.Lamar Jacksonretweeted a photo aboutCullisowin aingast the LionsSundayCullison also says heposted the first one to hisInstagram story.

8:02“To seethat interaction something sosubtle like that.

Itawesome” Cullison says heprepar tedo get about a dozenmore tattooswith the last onehopefully being after theRavens win the super bowl.2:46“Isave my whole shin for thatone.

Thatholding the Lombardi up” Buteven if that doesnhe says helose or draw.

8:46“these arememories.

And thatcare about” And Cullsion sayshe hopes to check out theRavens in person when they playthe browns in November.

And ofcourse he wants to go back tooklahoma with a new tattoo aswell.

