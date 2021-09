Walk to End Alzheimer’s aims to fund research, spread awareness 092821 Walk to End Alzheimer’s aims to fund research, spread awareness 092821

AWARENESS ANDMONEY IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTALZHEIMER'S.

IT'S CALLED THE"WALK TO END ALZHEIMER'S"AND ITS HAPPENING ON NOVEMBER2OTH AT ZOOSIANA.IF YOU ARE NOT ABLE TOPARTICIPATE IN- PERSON THEORGANIZATION SAYSTHAT YOU CAN STILL JOIN IN BYWALKING IN YOUR HOME ORNEIGHBORHOOD.WE'RE HAVING THE WALK TO ENDALZHEIMERS HERE IN ACADIANA.IT'LL BE ONSATURDAY NOVEMBER 20TH ATZOOSIANA FROM 10 A.M.

TO 2 P.M.IT'S GOING TO LOOK ALITTLE BIT DIFFERENT, BUT A LOTMORE FAMILIAR.

WE ARE GOING TOHAVE IINTPERSON.

OUR WALKS THIS YEAR AREPRETTY MUCH LIKE WALK WHERE YOUARE, WK ALWHERE YOU WANT, WALK HOW YOUWANT.

SO YOU CAN JOIN US INPERSON ATTHE ZOO OR IF YOU'D LIKE TO STAYHOME AND WALK FROM HOME YOU'REPERFECTLY FINE TO DO T