Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, September 29, 2021

USTA National Women's court in Palm Beach Gardens

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach
Duration: 00:32s 0 shares 1 views

USTA National Women's court in Palm Beach Gardens
USTA National Women's court in Palm Beach Gardens

USTA National Women's court is in Palm BEach gardens through the weekend for an event with over $4,000 in prize money on the line.

PALM BEACH GARDENS TENSNICENTER THIS MORNING.

AROUND 90WOMEN AGES 40 THROUGH 80 WILLBE COMPETING IN DOUBLES ANDSINGLES MATCHES THROUGHSATUAYRD.

IT'S A LEVEL ONETOURNAMENT--WHICH IS THEHIGHEST LEVEL IN THE NATION ATTHIS AGE GROUP.

A MINIMUM OF 4THOUSAND DOLLARS IN PRIZEMONEY ON THE LINE--BUT TSHAT'NOT ALL THE LADIES GNAITHROUGH PARTICIPATING IN THETOURNAMENT.THAT'S AOO LK AT SPORTS.E'

Related news coverage

Advertisement