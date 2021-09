Alpine - When the A480 talks to the engineers

When the Alpine A480 is on the track contesting a round of the FIA World Endurance Championship, it is out of the engineers’ sight, especially at Le Mans where the circuit exceeds 13 kilometres in length.

Yet nothing of the car’s performance escapes them thanks to the 2,000 or so items of telemetry data that are transmitted to the pits in real time!

Thomas Tribotté, Alpine Elf Matmut Endurance Team Race Engineer, explains how managing this data can lead to a successful race and even victory.