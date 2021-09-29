REPEAT Movie

REPEAT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A zealous cognitive psychologist dedicates his life to university lecturing.

While tinkering with one of his many experiments he stumbles across an unbelievable discovery-a way of communicating with the other side.

His joy is short-lived, however, as his daughter is put into potentially grave danger and when all leads go cold, he takes matters into his own hands to find out the truth.

Irected by Richard Miller stars Tom England, Charlotte Ritchie, Ellila-Jean Wood, Nina Wadia, Joshua Ford, Georgia Conlan