Princesses Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Standards of beauty – now, there’s a truly subjective issue!

While it’s an easy enough task today to consult fashion archives from recent years, the challenge becomes far more complex to try and chart as elusive a topic as shifting concepts of beauty among indigenous peoples, especially as they applied to a distant past when oral tradition was the primary form of history.

Add to that the need to approach such an elusive subject with numerous different Aboriginal nations, each with its own, often complex history, customs, tradition – and therefore, inevitably, standards of beauty.

It’s a safe bet that some grey areas may well remain, even under the most arduous scrutiny.

Yet, these quibbles aside, the subject remains an interesting one which undoubtedly deserves attention, if only to debunk some myths that have lingered on for far too long!