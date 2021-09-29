My Girlfriend Is A 3ft 6in Stripper | LOVE DON'T JUDGE

A WOMAN whose girlfriend is just 3ft 6in tall has hit back at strangers who mistake the pair for mother and daughter.

Ana, 23, first met her partner Texie, 29, - an adult entertainer known as Tiny Texie, who has been crowned the world's smallest proportionate stripper - around three years ago when she was hired as her makeup artist.

They ended up falling for one another, and though they are now more in love than ever, things have not always been easy.

Texie was born with an extremely rare skeletal disorder called Kenny-Caffey Syndrome, which has affected her stature.

At just 3ft 6in tall, she is often mistaken for 5ft 1in Ana's daughter.

Ana said: "People think we're a mum and daughter, or that I'm babysitting my younger sister.

I've had people call me a pervert before for being with Texie, which I take extreme offense to." Texie and Ana also face judgement online in the form of disturbing messages criticising them for their love, and even calling Texie an "abomination." Determined not to let the haters win, they hope that showcasing their love will encourage others to be less judgemental.

Ana said: "I can't control how my heart feels and there's nothing wrong with me loving Texie." Texie concluded: "When we go out in public together, we get stares, we get peculiar looks.

I get mistaken for a child, but I'm not a child - I'm a grown woman with opinions.

We aren't mother and daughter, we are lovers and partners.

I get mistaken for a child, but I'm not a child - I'm a grown woman with opinions.

We aren't mother and daughter, we are lovers and partners.

Everyone deserves love and we're not hurting anyone."