Ranbir Kapoor celebrates his 39th b'day in Rajasthan with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 39th birthday at a beautiful resort near Jawai Dam in Rajasthan's Pali district along with his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

