Adventurer stops in Buffalo this week on cross-country canoe trip

WEEK..*NEAL MOOR* HAS BEENDUBBED A MODERN DAYHUCKLEBERRY FINNWATERS AROUND THE COUNTRY..HIS LATEST EXPEDITION IS*75-HUNDRED MILE* LONG -- BUTHE'S NOT ROAD TRIPPING!

THISIS HIS PATH -- HE'S FOLLOWINGAMERICA'S WATERWAYS -- FROMTHE COAST IN OREGON ALL THEWAY TO NEW YORK CITY --CROSSING 22 STATES ALONG TWAY IT ALL STARTED IN FEBRUARY2020 WITH THE GOAL OFEXPLORING AND CELEBRATINGAMERICA.

TAYLOR EPPS CAUGHT UPWITH HIM DURING HIS STOP HEREIN BUFFALO, BEFORE HECONTINUES PADDLING DOWN THEERIE CANALONE YEAR OF PLANNING& ONECANOE ((NAT)) AND SEVERALPADDLES ((NAT)) NEAL "WHAT I'MDOING IS I'M LOOKING TOEXPLORE HOW THE WATERWAYSCONNECT FROM COAST TO COAST,FROM THE PACIFIC, TO THEATLANTIC." :08 HE'S LIVED INAFRICA AND EAST ASIAUTDECIDED HIS NEXT ADVENTURE WASHERE AT HOME AND IN 2019STARTED PLANNING A CROSSCOUNTRY TRIP THROUGH AMERICA..WHEN THE PANDEMIC HIT IN 2020HE WAS ALREADY ON HIS WAY TOTRAVEL THROUGH 22 STATES.

NEAL"AS IT TURNED OUT, THE BESTPLACE TO BE WAS OUT OF DOORS,ON THE RIVER, CAMPING ON MYOWN." :08 WHEREVER HE IS INTHE COUNTRY-- HE WAKES UP ATFIRST LIGHT, AND GETS RIGHT ONTHE WATER& ((NAT)) NEAL "IT'SA MOMENT OF RELEASE AND AMOMENT OF PURE FREEDOM." :03WHEN NIGHT FALLS--HE'LL HAVE AQUICK MEAL ((NAT ABOUT DRIEDFOOD)) AND SET UP CAMP FOR THENIGHT ((TENT NAT)) HE'S NOW 19MONTHS IN TO THIS ROUTINE.NEAL "HERE AT BUFFALO, WHATI'LL BE DOING IS CONNECTING TOTHE ERIE CANAL, SO I'LL SLOWLYMAKE MY WAY ACROSS NYS TOALBANY TO MEET THE HUDSON,WHICH I'LL HAVE THE PLEASUREOF BEING ABLE TO COME DOWN TONYC.":15 STAND UP "MOORE'SSTOP HERE AT THE ERIE BASIMARINA MARKS 7 THOUSAND MILESON THIS JOURNEY, BUT BEFORE HEWAS ABLE TO STOP HERE, MOTHERNATURE, MADE IT QUITEINTERESTING." :08 ((NATS FROMERIE FALL)) WHEN HE GOT TOLAKE ERIEEE ASE ASKEE ASKEDE ASKED SOE ASKED SOMEE ASKED SOME LE ASKED SOME LOCE ASKED SOME LOCALE ASKED SOME LOCALSIN WESTFIELD FOR ADVICE..

NEAL"I WAS ASKING, WHAT DO YOUTHINK ABOUT A CANOE ONTO THEOPEN LAKE TO MAKE MY WAY TOBUFFALO, WHAT HE SAID WAS,'GET READY TO SWIM'" :08((NATS)) HE AND A FRIEND HADTO COME TO SHORE AFTER WATERSIN LAKE ERIE GOT ROUGH A FEWDAYS AGOOO ROO ROUGO ROUGHO ROUGH THO ROUGH THEYO ROUGH THEY AO ROUGH THEY ALMO ROUGH THEY ALMOSO ROUGH THEY ALMOSTDIDN'T MAKE IT IN.

NEAL "SHEGETS TRAPPED AND THEN I COMEIN, I FALL AND GET TRAPPED":05 HE'LL FINISH WITH A FEWSCRAPES HERE AND THEREUTMOORE SAYS IT'S ALL PART OFTHE JOURNEY.

NEAL "NATURE ISONE PART OF IT, BUT REALLYIT'S THE PEOPLE." :05 HE SAYSTHE REAL GOAL OF THIS TRIP WASTO LEARN ABOUT THIS COUNTRYTHROUGH THE PEOPLENAMES ALONG THE WAY.NEAL"FOLKS WHO I MEET UP WITH,NEW FRIENDS, THEY SIGN THEBOAT AND WISH ME GOOD LUCK ONTHE JOURNEY." :05 BUTT TO NEAL"IN THIS COUNTRY WE CAN ALLLISTEN TO, WE CAN ALL LEARNTHE PEOPLE AROUND US CAN BEOUR FRIENDS AS OPPOSED TO OURADVERSARIES." :10HE HAS A FEW DAYS TO R