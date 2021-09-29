2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe and Summit revealed

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee has arrived.

Slotting in alongside the three-row variant that was unveiled earlier this year, the standard two-row model gains essentially the same tech and new features as the larger "L." Highlights include a new 375-horsepower plug-in hybrid 4xe powertrain with 25 miles of electric range, updated 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8 powertrains, a whole new interior, a comprehensive exterior redesign and all of the latest safety and convenience tech, plus the on- and off-road prowess people expect from Jeep's premium midsize SUV.