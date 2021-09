One local organization is looking to take things a step further with a new state of the art facility for WNY.

When people get suffer from spinal cord injuries, after the hospital the next step is rehab.

New rehab facility opens in Cheektowaga for those with spinal cord injuries

"POST- REHABILITATIONFACILITY"-- IS OPENING UP INCHEEKTOWAGA -- AIMED ATHELPING THOSE WITH "SPINALCORD INJURIES." THE "NATALIEBARNHARD CENTER FOR SPINALCORD INJURY REHABILITATION" --IS NAMED FOR ITS FOUNDER."BARNHARD" HAD AN ACCIDENT--MORE THAN TEN YEARS AGO -- BUTHAD TO GO TO ATLANTA, FORCARE.

NOW SHE'S OPENING THISCENTER-- WITH CUTTING EDGETECHNOLOGY-- TO FILL THE GAPIN OUR COMMUNITY.

IT'S THEFIRST "REHABILITATION CENTER"IN WESTERN NEW YORK-- TO OFFER"ROBOTIC EQUIPMENT"-- AND"ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY." THEGOAL IS TO GET "SPINAL INJURYPATIENTS"-- THE ABILITY-- TOGET BACK TO LIVING NORMALLIVES.NATALE BARNHARD, FOUNDERMOTION PROJECT "BACK TOSCHOOL, BACK TO WORK, WHATKINDS BARRIERS THEY'RE GONNAFACE SO WE CAN BE THAT HAND,THAT FAMILY THAT GUIDESSOMEONE THROUGH THEIR ENTIREJOURNEY, THIS IS A COMMUNITYHERE." :14 THE CENTER ISLOCATED ON GENESEE STREET INCHEEKTOWAGA.

THEY DO ONE-ON-ONE TRAINING.

ONE SESSION IS AHUNDRED DOLLARS AN HOUR.

YOUHAVE TO APPLY ONLINE.

